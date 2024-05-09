BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Strong Growth and Revenue Surpass Analyst Expectations

Comprehensive Analysis of BILL's Latest Financial Performance

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $323.0 million, marking a 19% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $306.02 million.
  • Net Income: Transitioned to a net income of $31.8 million from a net loss of $31.1 million year-over-year, falling short of the estimated net income of $62.20 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.30 basic and $0.00 diluted, compared to a net loss per share of ($0.29) in the previous year, falling short of the estimated EPS of $0.53.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 83.0% from 82.1% in the previous year, with non-GAAP gross margin slightly increasing to 87.1% from 87.0%.
  • Operating Income: Non-GAAP operating income rose significantly by 68% year-over-year to $58.5 million.
  • Transaction Volume: Processed $71 billion in total payment volume, up 10% year-over-year, and handled 26 million transactions, a 20% increase.
  • Customer Growth: Served 464,900 businesses, highlighting the platform's expanding reach and adoption among SMBs.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial), a prominent financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses, unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a robust increase in revenue and profitability, significantly surpassing analyst expectations. BILL's detailed financial outcomes can be explored in their 8-K filing.

Company Overview

BILL Holdings Inc provides innovative software-as-a-service solutions, focusing on automating financial operations like accounts payable and receivable, spend and expense management. These solutions not only enhance efficiency but also support businesses in managing cash flows and strengthening back-office operations. With its initial public offering and subsequent offerings, BILL has established a substantial presence in the software industry, particularly among small and midsize businesses.

Financial Performance Highlights

The third quarter saw BILL achieving a total revenue of $323.0 million, marking a 19% increase year-over-year, which is above the estimated $306.02 million. This growth is primarily driven by a 25% increase in transaction fees, totaling $215.7 million. Despite a slight decline in subscription fees, the overall core revenue, combining subscription and transaction fees, rose by 17% to $281.3 million.

Net income for the quarter stood at $31.8 million, or $0.30 per basic share, a significant improvement from a net loss of $31.1 million in the same quarter the previous year. This figure also surpasses the estimated net income of $62.20 million for the quarter. Non-GAAP net income was reported at $68.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, reflecting a substantial increase from $48.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, year-over-year.

Operational and Strategic Developments

BILL's operational success is reflected in its service to 464,900 businesses by the end of the quarter, processing $71 billion in total payment volume, an increase of 10% year-over-year. The company also highlighted a strategic financial move, repurchasing $748 million of its 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, which contributed a $34 million net benefit to its net income.

Future Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, BILL provided guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2024, with total revenue expected to be between $320 million and $330 million, and non-GAAP net income projected between $46.4 million and $54.4 million. For the full fiscal year, the company anticipates total revenue to reach between $1,267 million and $1,277 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 20% to 21%.

Analysis and Investor Perspective

The substantial growth in revenue and profitability, coupled with strategic capital management, positions BILL as a robust player in the financial software sector. The company's focus on enhancing its platform and expanding its customer base is likely to continue driving its growth trajectory. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see if BILL can maintain its momentum in the coming quarters, particularly in a dynamic economic environment.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to BILL's official earnings release and financial statements available on their Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BILL Holdings Inc for further details.

