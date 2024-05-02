American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts

Strong Start to 2024 with Increased Rental Revenue and Strategic Portfolio Expansion

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $423.6 million, up 6.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $416.68 million.
  • Net Income: Reported at $109.3 million, exceeding the estimated $58.51 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.30 per diluted share, significantly surpassing the estimated $0.14.
  • Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO): Increased by 5.8% year-over-year to $0.43 per FFO share and unit.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (Adjusted FFO): Grew by 6.5% year-over-year to $0.40 per FFO share and unit.
  • Core Net Operating Income (Core NOI): From Same-Home properties rose by 4.9% year-over-year.
  • Portfolio Expansion: Delivered 469 newly constructed homes through the AMH Development Program in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH, Financial), a prominent real estate investment trust specializing in single-family rental homes, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a notable increase in rental revenue, aligning with the seasonal uptick in demand and exceeding analyst expectations for the quarter.

Company Overview

American Homes 4 Rent stands as a leading entity in the acquisition, operation, and leasing of single-family homes across the United States. With a significant presence in urban centers across the Southern and Midwestern U.S., the company manages a substantial portfolio of properties, primarily generating income through rental revenues from its single-family homes.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw American Homes 4 Rent achieving a rental and other single-family property revenue of $423.6 million, marking a 6.5% increase year-over-year and surpassing the estimated revenue of $416.68 million. However, net income attributable to common shareholders was $109.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, a decrease from $117.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the previous year, primarily due to lower net gains on property sales.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) attributable to common share and unit holders rose by 5.8% to $0.43 per FFO share and unit. The Adjusted Funds from Operations (Adjusted FFO) also saw an increase of 6.5% to $0.40 per FFO share and unit. These metrics are crucial for REIT investors as they provide a clearer picture of the operating performance by excluding the effects of depreciation and certain non-recurring items.

Operational Successes and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, American Homes 4 Rent delivered 469 newly constructed, energy-efficient homes, contributing to the national housing stock and enhancing shareholder value. The company's development program not only addresses the growing demand for quality housing but also supports sustainable growth through strategic investments in new constructions.

CEO David P. Singelyn highlighted the effective positioning by the property management team for the peak leasing season, expressing optimism for continued strong performance throughout the year.

Portfolio and Capital Management

The company's portfolio expanded modestly with a net addition of 11 homes, bringing the total to 59,343 homes. On the capital front, American Homes 4 Rent issued $600 million of 5.500% unsecured senior notes and continued to strengthen its balance sheet by paying off significant debt, enhancing its financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, American Homes 4 Rent reaffirmed its Core FFO guidance, projecting an increase of 2.4% to 6.0%. The company's strategic acquisitions and development projects are expected to continue driving revenue growth and operational efficiencies.

In conclusion, American Homes 4 Rent's first-quarter results reflect a robust start to 2024, underpinned by strong rental revenue growth and strategic portfolio expansion. As the company continues to leverage its development program and capitalize on favorable market conditions, it remains well-positioned to deliver value to its shareholders and strengthen its market presence.

For further details on American Homes 4 Rent's financial performance and strategic initiatives, please refer to the full earnings release available on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Homes 4 Rent for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.