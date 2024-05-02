Workiva Inc (WK) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Expectations with Robust Growth

Detailed Analysis of Workiva's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $176 million in Q1 2024, up 17% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $174.08 million.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss of $12 million in Q1 2024, significantly improved from a loss of $46 million in Q1 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.22, exceeding the estimated $0.17.
  • Gross Margin: Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 77.7% in Q1 2024 from 75.5% in Q1 2023.
  • Customer Growth: Ended Q1 2024 with 6,074 customers, a net increase of 320 from Q1 2023.
  • Large Contracts: 34% year-over-year increase in customers with an annual contract value over $300K, totaling 332 at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Liquidity: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $838 million as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Workiva Inc (WK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase, surpassing analyst expectations with a total revenue of $176 million against the estimated $174.08 million. This represents a 17% increase from the $150 million reported in the first quarter of 2023.

1786137820562354176.png

Company Overview

Workiva Inc, a leader in cloud-based reporting solutions, continues to empower organizations worldwide by simplifying complex reporting and compliance through its innovative platform. The platform integrates data from various systems enabling consistent, accurate, and productive financial and compliance reporting. Serving over 6,000 organizations globally, Workiva's solutions address some of the most challenging aspects of reporting and disclosure.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter saw Workiva achieving a gross profit of $134 million, reflecting a gross margin improvement to 76.4% from 74.3% in Q1 2023. Subscription and support revenue was particularly strong, amounting to $155 million, a 20% increase year-over-year. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of Workiva's multi-solution offerings, with significant contributions from larger customer contracts.

Despite these gains, Workiva reported a GAAP net loss of $12 million, an improvement from the $46 million net loss in the prior year's first quarter. The non-GAAP net income stood at $13 million, a significant turnaround from a non-GAAP net loss of $7 million in Q1 2023. These figures highlight Workiva's ongoing efforts to optimize its operational efficiency and cost management.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Workiva's operational success is evident in its expanding customer base, now standing at 6,074, marking a net increase of 320 customers from the previous year. The company also reported a robust revenue retention rate of 111%, including add-on revenue, which underscores the high value and stickiness of Workiva's offerings. Notably, the number of customers with an annual contract value over $300,000 grew by 34%, totaling 332.

Future Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Workiva provided guidance for Q2 2024, expecting total revenue to be between $174 million and $176 million. The company anticipates a GAAP loss from operations ranging from $24 million to $22 million and a non-GAAP income from operations between $2 million and $4 million. For the full year, Workiva forecasts total revenue to be in the range of $719 million to $723 million, with a non-GAAP net income per basic share projected between $0.96 and $1.03.

Conclusion and Analyst Perspective

Workiva's first-quarter results demonstrate robust growth and operational improvements, positioning the company well for sustained success. The company's focus on expanding its high-value contracts and enhancing platform capabilities continues to resonate well with its growing customer base. As Workiva progresses through 2024, investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on its ability to maintain momentum and capitalize on its strategic initiatives.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Workiva Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.