Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Net Income Expectations

Comprehensive Analysis of Xenia's Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $8.5 million, significantly surpassing the estimated $0.96 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.08 per share, exceeding the estimated $0.03 per share.
  • Revenue: Totalled $267.49 million for the quarter, surpassing the estimated $258.43 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Recorded at $65.3 million, a decrease of 8.5% year-over-year.
  • Same-Property RevPAR: Decreased by 1.5% to $176.86, with a notable increase of 3.7% when excluding the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch.
  • Dividends: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to common stockholders.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 468,107 shares at an average price of $13.51 per share, totaling approximately $6.3 million.
Article's Main Image

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 2, 2024, detailing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a net income of $8.5 million, significantly surpassing the estimated $0.96 million, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.03. However, the revenue for the quarter was $267.48 million, slightly below the expected $258.43 million.

Company Overview

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on premium full-service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels across the United States. The REIT owns properties in strategic locations within the upscale, upper upscale, and luxury segments, affiliated with renowned brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Xenia's revenue streams are primarily derived from room sales, which contribute significantly to the total revenue, complemented by food and beverage services.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter of 2024 saw a net income increase of 35.9% year-over-year, with basic and diluted net income per share rising by 33.3%. Adjusted EBITDAre decreased by 8.5% to $65.3 million, reflecting some operational challenges, including a decrease in Same-Property Hotel EBITDA by 8.5% and a 228 basis points drop in EBITDA Margin. These figures were impacted by ongoing renovations at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, which is undergoing a significant transformation.

Financial Achievements and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the challenges, Xenia achieved notable financial milestones. The company repurchased 468,107 shares for approximately $6.3 million and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The renovation of Hyatt Regency Scottsdale is expected to enhance the property's value and contribute to revenue growth upon completion. Additionally, the company's strategic acquisitions and renovations, like those at Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando and Canary Hotel Santa Barbara, have started to yield positive results, particularly in group-oriented hotels in key cities.

Detailed Financial Analysis

Xenia's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets of $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2024. The company has maintained a strong liquidity position with approximately $590 million available, including full availability on its revolving line of credit. The total outstanding debt stands at approximately $1.4 billion with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.47%.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results as our portfolio RevPAR and Adjusted EBITDAre exceeded our expectations for the quarter," said Marcel Verbaas, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia.

This performance underscores the effectiveness of Xenia's strategic initiatives and its ability to navigate the complexities of the hospitality market. The company's focus on high-quality properties and strategic market presence continues to be a cornerstone of its business strategy, aiming for sustained growth and shareholder value enhancement.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Looking ahead, Xenia remains cautious yet optimistic about its performance in 2024, maintaining its guidance for Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO. The ongoing renovations and market positioning are expected to bolster the company's performance, particularly with the anticipated completion of major projects like the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale.

For detailed insights and continuous updates on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc's financial performance and strategic initiatives, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.