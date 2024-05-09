nLight Inc (LASR) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Aligns with Projections Amidst Challenges

Insight into nLight's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $44.5 million for Q1 2024, slightly above estimates of $44.27 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $13.8 million, significantly higher than the estimated loss of $9.38 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $0.29 per diluted share, higher than the estimated loss of $0.19 per share.
  • Gross Margin: Declined to 16.8% from 26.4% year-over-year, reflecting decreased profitability.
  • Operating Margin: Worsened to -33.1% from -15.2% in the previous year, indicating increased operational costs relative to revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Fell to a loss of $4.89 million from a positive $1.27 million in Q1 2023, a significant downturn in operational efficiency.
  • Future Outlook: Expects Q2 2024 revenue between $47 million and $51 million, aiming for improvement in subsequent quarters.
Article's Main Image

nLight Inc (LASR, Financial), a leader in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, announced its first quarter results for 2024 on May 2, 2024. The company disclosed these figures in its recent 8-K filing. For Q1 2024, nLight reported revenues of $44.5 million, closely aligning with analyst expectations of $44.27 million. Despite this alignment, the company faced a significant year-over-year revenue decline and a deeper net loss compared to the previous year.

1786138747419652096.png

Company Overview

nLight Inc operates primarily in the semiconductor and fiber laser markets, serving industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense sectors. The company is known for its vertically integrated business model, which allows rapid product innovation while controlling costs and safeguarding intellectual property. nLight's operations are segmented into Laser Products and Advanced Development, with the majority of its revenue stemming from the Laser segment across North America, China, and other global markets.

Financial Performance Analysis

The reported revenue of $44.5 million in Q1 2024 represents a 17.7% decrease from $54.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily due to reduced commercial market revenues, although nLight is seeing promising developments in aerospace and defense which are expected to drive future growth. The gross margin also fell to 16.8% from 26.4% year-over-year, reflecting operational challenges.

The company's net loss widened significantly, from $7.7 million in Q1 2023 to $13.8 million in Q1 2024, with a loss per share of $0.29, deteriorating from $0.17. This increase in net loss was influenced by the lower gross margin and higher operational losses, which surged by 79.3% to $14.7 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Despite the current challenges, nLight's management remains optimistic about the future, citing completed operational initiatives and a strengthening revenue pipeline. The company ended the quarter with a robust balance sheet featuring $121 million in cash and no outstanding debt, positioning it well for sustained investment in growth and innovation. For Q2 2024, nLight anticipates revenue between $47 million and $51 million, with expectations of improved gross margins.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

"With total revenue of $44.5 million, Q1 results were within the range of our guidance, and we continue to believe that Q1 is our trough revenue quarter," stated Scott Keeney, nLight’s President and CEO. He further expressed confidence in the company's long-term growth fueled by innovative product developments and an expanding presence in strategic sectors like aerospace and defense.

Conclusion

While nLight Inc faces short-term hurdles, its strategic focus on high-growth areas and strong financial positioning suggest potential for recovery and growth in the upcoming periods. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how the company's strategic initiatives unfold in the coming quarters, impacting its financial health and market position.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call through nLight’s Investor Relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from nLight Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.