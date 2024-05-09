ModivCare Inc (MODV) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates Despite Net Loss

Financial Overview and Analyst Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $684.5 million, a 3.3% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $663.87 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $22.3 million, significantly below the estimated net income of $1.10 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $1.57 per diluted share, falling significantly short of the estimated earnings of $0.19 per share.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $1.7 million in free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities was $9.6 million, showing improvement from the previous year's cash used of $2.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $32.1 million, indicating a decrease from $50.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Contract Wins: Secured $171.2 million in total contract value for non-emergency medical transportation, with $36.4 million in annual contract value starting implementation in Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial), a leading technology-enabled healthcare services provider, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a significant revenue of $684.5 million, a 3.3% increase from the previous year, surpassing the estimated $663.87 million. However, it experienced a net loss of $22.3 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share, which was a deeper loss compared to the estimated earnings per share of $0.19 and net income of $1.10 million. For more details, refer to the 8-K filing.

1786139370122801152.png

About ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that offers a platform of integrated supportive care solutions aimed at improving health outcomes. The company operates primarily through segments including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care Services (PCS), and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), with the majority of its revenue generated from the NEMT segment.

Quarterly Performance Insights

The first quarter saw ModivCare achieve a revenue increase, primarily driven by growth across all segments. The NEMT segment's revenue grew by $9.8 million or 2.1%, PCS segment revenue increased by $9.4 million or 5.4%, and RPM segment revenue rose by $1.4 million or 7.4%. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a net loss, attributed to a 4.9% increase in operating expenses mainly due to a 6.1% rise in service expenses linked to the increase in total paid trips in the NEMT segment and the rise in total hours worked in the PCS segment.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

According to L. Heath Sampson, President and CEO of ModivCare, the company is making significant strides in its strategic transformation to optimize its supportive care services platform. Sampson highlighted the easing of headwinds from Medicaid redetermination and the anticipated cost savings of at least $34 million from digital integration and technology enhancements. Looking forward, ModivCare maintains its 2024 revenue guidance at $2,700 to $2,900 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance at $190 to $210 million.

Financial Health and Operational Metrics

ModivCare reported an operating loss of $3.4 million, or 0.5% of revenue, for Q1 2024, compared to an operating income of $8.1 million, or 1.2% of revenue, in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million, or 4.7% of revenue, a decrease from $50.2 million, or 7.6% of revenue, in the prior year's quarter. The company also noted a cash flow from operations of $9.6 million and a free cash flow of $1.7 million during the quarter.

Challenges and Investor Considerations

While ModivCare is progressing in its strategic initiatives and maintaining guidance, investors should consider the challenges posed by increased operating expenses and the net losses reported. The company's ability to manage these expenses and improve profitability will be crucial for long-term success. Additionally, the ongoing refinancing of its 2025 senior unsecured notes remains a top priority, with potential implications for its financial stability.

As ModivCare continues to navigate through its strategic transformations and market challenges, it remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its service platform to better meet the needs of its clients.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ModivCare Inc for further details.

