Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue and Earnings Estimates

Challenges in the Utility Sector Impact Performance, Company Updates Full-Year Guidance

34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $411.3 million, down 9.0% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $455.93 million.
  • Net Loss: Posted a net loss of $14.3 million, a significant increase from a net income of $13.8 million in Q1 2023, and above the estimated net loss of $1.58 million.
  • Gross Profit: Decreased to $90.7 million from $109.7 million in the previous year, marking a 17.3% reduction.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Fell to $77.4 million, a decrease of 26.4% from $105.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Rental Revenue: Dropped to $106.2 million, a 10.2% decrease from $118.3 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower utilization and average OEC on rent.
  • Equipment Sales: Declined by 9.5% to $272.6 million from $301.3 million in Q1 2023, influenced by excess supply of equipment in the market.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit: Reduced to $134.5 million, down 10.4% from $150.0 million in Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS, Financial), a key player in North America's specialty equipment market, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a total revenue of $411.3 million, reflecting a 9.0% decrease from the previous year's $452.2 million, and significantly below the analyst's expectation of $455.93 million. The net loss stood at $14.3 million, a stark contrast to the net income of $13.8 million in Q1 2023, and diverging from the estimated earnings per share of -$0.01.

1786139466986057728.png

Custom Truck One Source Inc operates primarily through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS), with the majority of its revenue generated from the TES segment. The company serves a diverse range of markets including electric utility, telecom, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related sectors, predominantly in the United States.

Performance Analysis and Challenges

The decline in Q1 revenue was attributed mainly to decreased sales of rental assets and softer rental demand within the utility sector. The ERS segment, which includes core rental operations, saw a 9.2% decrease in rental revenue to $103.3 million. This downturn reflects broader challenges such as supply chain disruptions, regulatory changes, and financing issues impacting project timelines in the utility market. These factors led to a reduced fleet utilization rate, which dropped significantly from 83.6% in Q1 2023 to 73.3% in the same period in 2024.

Despite these challenges, the TES segment reported a 14.7% increase in revenue to $239.9 million, driven by improved supply chain conditions and a strong sales backlog entering 2024. This segment's performance underscores the company's resilience and ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions despite broader sectoral challenges.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

The company's financial health saw some pressure with an increase in net debt to $1,511.4 million and a net leverage ratio of 3.79x. The adjusted EBITDA also declined by 26.4% to $77.4 million. Looking ahead, CTOS has revised its full-year revenue forecast downwards from $2,080.03 million to $1,950 million and adjusted its EBITDA expectations from $440 million to $400 million. This revision reflects ongoing uncertainties in the utility sector, expected to persist through the fiscal year.

CEO Ryan McMonagle expressed confidence in the long-term prospects of the company's markets despite near-term challenges. He highlighted strategic acquisitions such as A&D Maintenance and Repair and SOS Fleet Services as part of efforts to expand service capabilities and geographical footprint, aiming to enhance customer service and operational efficiency.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

The first quarter results and the updated guidance might concern investors, particularly with the unexpected net loss and revenue shortfall. However, the growth in the TES segment and strategic acquisitions could provide some reassurance about the company's direction and management's responsiveness to changing market dynamics. The full impact of these strategies will be crucial for investor confidence, especially in stabilizing and potentially growing future revenues and profitability.

Custom Truck One Source Inc plans to discuss these results and projections in more detail during their earnings call, providing an opportunity for investors and analysts to gauge the management's outlook and strategy moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Custom Truck One Source Inc for further details.

