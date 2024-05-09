Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Q1 2024 Earnings Analysis: Mixed Results Amidst Revenue Growth and Net Loss Challenges

Comparative Insights Against Analyst Expectations and Future Projections

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported Revenue: $31.7 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $31.07 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $0.3 million, compared to a net income of $0.3 million in the previous year, falling short of net loss estimates of $5.10 million.
  • Recurring Revenue: Increased to $30.3 million, up 8% year-over-year, highlighting consistent growth in core business operations.
  • Gross Profit: Totaled $22.6 million, down from $24.4 million year-over-year, with a gross margin decline reflecting increased cost pressures.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6.8 million, down from $8.2 million in the prior year, indicating tighter operational efficiency amidst challenging conditions.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Reiterated at $125.0 million to $129.0 million, aiming for growth despite current economic pressures.
  • Strategic Developments: Launched new employee self-service features and expanded AI capabilities in payroll tax management, enhancing product offerings and customer experience.
Article's Main Image

Asure Software Inc (ASUR, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, via its recent 8-K filing. The company reported a slight revenue increase to $31.7 million, surpassing the estimated $31.07 million. However, it experienced a net loss of $0.3 million, contrasting with the expected net income of $5.10 million. This performance underscores the volatility in Asure's operational efficiency while highlighting its ability to generate revenue amidst challenging conditions.

1786140066566008832.png

Asure Software Inc, a prominent provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, focuses on aiding small and mid-sized businesses enhance their human capital management through its comprehensive suite, AsureHCM. The suite includes various services from payroll and tax management to HR consulting, primarily catering to the U.S. market.

Financial Performance and Strategic Highlights

For Q1 2024, Asure reported a 4% year-over-year decrease in total revenue, with recurring revenue growing by 8% to $30.3 million. This growth in recurring revenue, excluding ERTC, was up by 9% compared to the previous year, indicating a strengthening core business despite the cessation of one-time ERTC revenue in 2023. However, the company faced a downturn in net income, swinging to a $0.3 million loss from a $0.3 million profit year-over-year, and saw a decline in EBITDA from $6.8 million to $4.4 million.

The company's strategic initiatives included launching new employee self-service features and integrating with major platforms like Workday, which signifies potential future growth in its client base and service capabilities. Asure also introduced new employer tax credit services, reflecting its focus on expanding value-added services for its clients.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

Asure's balance sheet as of March 31, 2024, shows a total asset value of $469.338 million, with a significant portion tied up in client fund obligations and intangible assets. The company's cash and cash equivalents saw a decrease to $23.166 million from $30.317 million at the end of 2023. This financial position points to a robust asset base but also highlights the need for careful cash management moving forward.

The cash flow statements reveal a net cash used in operations of $3.947 million, a stark contrast to the $4.588 million provided by operations in the same quarter of the previous year. This shift could impact Asure's operational sustainability and its ability to fund future growth initiatives.

Future Outlook and Management Commentary

Looking ahead, Asure's management reiterates its full-year 2024 revenue guidance in the range of $125.0 million to $129.0 million, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $20 million and $21 million. Asure's CEO, Pat Goepel, expressed optimism about the company's strategic direction, emphasizing the role of new product launches and technology enhancements in driving future revenue growth.

In conclusion, Asure Software Inc's first quarter of 2024 presents a mixed financial landscape with notable revenue growth countered by operational challenges leading to a net loss. The company's strategic initiatives and market positioning suggest potential for recovery and growth, contingent on effective management of operational efficiencies and cash flow. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Asure navigates these challenges in the upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Asure Software Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.