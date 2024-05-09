Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) Surpasses Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Announces Dividend

Robust Growth in Critical Illness and Rehabilitation Segments Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $1,788.8 million, up 7.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,738.42 million.
  • Net Income: Increased to $117.2 million, a 37.4% rise from the previous year, exceeding estimates of $75.07 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Grew 33.9% to $0.75, significantly above the estimated $0.58.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose 22.4% to $261.9 million, indicating strong operational efficiency.
  • Dividend: Announced a cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on May 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2024.
  • Stock Repurchase: Authorized a common stock repurchase program up to $1.0 billion, valid through December 31, 2025.
  • Business Outlook: Reaffirmed 2024 revenue expectations ranging from $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion, with adjustments to EBITDA and EPS forecasts.
Article's Main Image

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 2, 2024, detailing a strong financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a significant 7.4% increase in revenue to $1.788 billion, surpassing the estimated $1.738 billion. Net income also saw a substantial rise of 37.4% to $117.2 million, well above the anticipated $75.07 million.

1786141700641681408.png

Select Medical operates across four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. This diversified business model has enabled robust segmental growth, particularly in critical illness recovery and rehabilitation hospitals, where revenue grew by 10.4% and 14.8% respectively.

Financial Highlights and Segment Performance

The company's income from operations increased by 28.1% to $194.0 million. Earnings per share (EPS) also rose significantly by 33.9% to $0.75, outperforming the analyst estimate of $0.58. This growth was underpinned by strong performance across all business segments, with notable increases in adjusted EBITDA in both the critical illness recovery and rehabilitation hospital segments, which grew 51.0% and 30.0% respectively.

The outpatient and Concentra segments experienced more modest growth. The outpatient rehabilitation segment's revenue increased by 2.5%, although its adjusted EBITDA margin declined. Meanwhile, the Concentra segment grew its revenue by 2.5% and slightly improved its adjusted EBITDA margin to 20.6%.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Amid these financial achievements, Select Medical also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, signaling confidence in its financial health and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Additionally, the Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program up to $1.0 billion, set to continue until the end of 2025.

Looking forward, Select Medical has reaffirmed its 2024 revenue outlook in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion and adjusted its projections for adjusted EBITDA and EPS, reflecting ongoing optimism about its operational capabilities and market conditions.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Analysts might view Select Medical's robust Q1 performance and positive adjustments to its full-year outlook as indicators of strong operational execution and effective strategic management. The company's ability to exceed revenue and earnings estimates, coupled with strategic capital management initiatives such as dividends and stock repurchases, positions it favorably for sustained growth.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties can access the earnings call webcast scheduled for May 3, 2024, through Select Medical’s website.

Select Medical's comprehensive performance this quarter not only demonstrates its resilience and adaptability in a challenging healthcare environment but also underscores its potential for continued growth and profitability. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to the company's sustained operational success and strategic expansions moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Select Medical Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.