Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Surpasses Analysts' EPS Projections in Q1 2024

ED's Adjusted Earnings Outperform as the Company Advances in Clean Energy Transition

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.08 for Q1 2024, a decrease from $4.06 in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimated $1.88.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased to $2.15 in Q1 2024 from $1.83 in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimated $1.88.
  • Net Income: Reported at $720 million for Q1 2024, down from $1,433 million in the same quarter last year, surpassing the estimated $654.04 million.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Rose to $742 million in Q1 2024 from $645 million in Q1 2023, exceeding estimates.
  • Revenue: Annual revenue forecast reaffirmed within the range of $15 billion, aligning closely with the estimated $15.46 billion.
  • Dividend: Noted 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, highlighting strong, stable returns for investors.
  • Future Outlook: Adjusted EPS forecast for 2024 set between $5.20 to $5.40, closely aligning with the annual estimated EPS of $5.31.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Consolidated Edison Inc (ED, Financial) announced its first-quarter earnings for the year, revealing significant financial outcomes that exceeded analyst expectations for earnings per share (EPS). The detailed financial results can be explored in their recently released 8-K filing.

Consolidated Edison Inc, a pivotal player in the utility sector, primarily operates through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), and Orange & Rockland (O&R). These entities are crucial in providing electricity, gas, and steam to parts of New York and New Jersey. Post the divestiture of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023, these utilities have become even more central to Con Edison's financial structure and strategic focus.

1786141830652522496.png

For Q1 2024, Consolidated Edison reported a net income for common stock of $720 million, or $2.08 per share, a stark contrast to the $1,433 million, or $4.06 per share, recorded in the same quarter the previous year. However, when adjusted for specific one-time effects, the adjusted earnings were $742 million, or $2.15 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.88 per share. This performance indicates a robust improvement from the adjusted earnings of $645 million, or $1.83 per share, in Q1 2023.

The company's chairman and CEO, Tim Cawley, highlighted the strategic advancements, including the state approval for the Reliable Clean City – Idlewild Project, emphasizing the transition towards clean energy and infrastructure resilience. This project aligns with the broader goals of enhancing service reliability and meeting the increasing energy demands of the region.

Financially, the first quarter reflects solid rate base growth, a key driver for the utility's earnings. Robert Hoglund, the senior vice president and CFO, pointed out that this growth underpins the company's ability to provide stable returns and supports its streak of dividend increases, now running for 50 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, Consolidated Edison reaffirmed its adjusted earnings forecast for 2024, projecting an EPS in the range of $5.20 to $5.40. This guidance excludes certain non-recurring items but reflects confidence in the company's operational stability and strategic investments.

The company's commitment to substantial investments in its energy delivery systems, aimed at supporting a 100% clean energy future, positions it as a potentially attractive option for investors focused on stability and growth in the utility sector.

In summary, Consolidated Edison's first-quarter performance not only surpassed expectations but also set a positive trajectory for its annual financial goals. With strategic investments in clean energy and infrastructure, alongside a reliable dividend payout, the company is poised to maintain its appeal among investors, especially those valuing sustainability and steady returns.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Consolidated Edison Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.