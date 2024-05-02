Clarus Corp (CLAR) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Strategic Shifts

Despite Challenges, Company Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $69.3 million, down slightly from $70.3 million in the previous year, beating the estimated $64.33 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $6.5 million from $2.0 million year-over-year, significantly above the estimated net loss of $1.46 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss of $0.17 per diluted share, deeper than the estimated loss of $0.01 per share.
  • Gross Margin: Slightly decreased to 35.9% from 36.3% in the year-ago quarter, with adjusted gross margin improving to 36.9%
  • Adventure Segment Sales: Grew by 27% to $22.3 million, driven by strong OEM customer demand and new product launches.
  • Free Cash Flow: Experienced a significant outflow of $18.3 million compared to a positive flow of $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Full Year Guidance: Reaffirmed, expecting annual sales between $270 million to $280 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 million to $18 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Clarus Corp (CLAR, Financial), a leading designer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The report highlighted a slight decrease in sales and a significant increase in losses from continuing operations, although the company managed to reaffirm its full-year guidance.

1786142668536049664.png

Overview of Financial Performance

Clarus Corp reported a decrease in total sales to $69.3 million in Q1 2024 from $70.3 million in the same quarter the previous year. This decline was primarily due to weaknesses in the European wholesale market within the Outdoor segment, partially offset by robust performance in the Adventure segment, which saw a 27% increase in sales driven by strong OEM customer demand and the impact of the TRED Outdoors acquisition.

The company's gross margin slightly declined to 35.9% from 36.3% year-over-year, affected by promotional pricing and unfavorable channel mix. Adjusted gross margin, however, improved to 36.9% from 36.3%, reflecting effective cost management strategies.

Operating expenses decreased to $28.2 million from $29.4 million, thanks to cost reduction initiatives in the Outdoor segment. However, the loss from continuing operations widened significantly to $6.5 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, compared to a loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. This was influenced by $3.0 million in charges related to legal costs and regulatory matters, and $0.7 million in PFAS inventory reserve.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman, emphasized the company's strategic efforts in simplifying operations and launching new products. Despite the challenging conditions in Europe and global markets, the company is focusing on enhancing product margins and expanding its market presence, particularly in the Adventure segment.

The company also successfully reduced its apparel inventory by nearly 38% year-over-year, signaling effective inventory management in the Outdoor segment. These efforts are part of Clarus' broader strategy to transition to a more focused, ESG-friendly outdoor business.

Financial Position and Outlook

Clarus Corp ended the quarter with $47.5 million in cash, a significant increase from $11.3 million at the end of 2023. The substantial improvement in liquidity was partially due to the sale of its Precision Sport segment, which added $40.6 million to the discontinued operations.

For the full year 2024, Clarus continues to project sales between $270 million to $280 million and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 million to $18 million. The company also anticipates capital expenditures to range between $4 million to $5 million and expects free cash flow to be between $18 million to $20 million.

Conclusion

Despite facing several challenges, including market softness in Europe and increased operational costs, Clarus Corp is strategically navigating through these headwinds. The reaffirmation of its full-year guidance reflects management's confidence in their strategic initiatives and operational adjustments. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how these strategies unfold in the upcoming quarters.

For further details, Clarus Corp will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly results and provide more insights into its operational strategies and financial planning.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Clarus Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.