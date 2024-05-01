On May 1, 2024, Jeffrey Klenk, EVP & President, Bond & Specialty Insurance at The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV, Financial), executed a sale of 3,635 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,784 shares and has not made any purchases.

The Travelers Companies Inc, a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business, has a significant presence in the insurance industry. The company's shares were trading at $213.68 on the day of the sale, bringing its market cap to approximately $49.09 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 15.93, which is above both the industry median of 11.78 and the company’s historical median. This valuation metric suggests a higher valuation compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, The Travelers Companies Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value of $221.06 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 28 insider sells at The Travelers Companies Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the company's financial position and insider sentiment at The Travelers Companies Inc.

