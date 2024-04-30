On April 30, 2024, Viet Dinh, Director at Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial), purchased 4,300 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the total number of shares owned by the insider to 4,300, as this was the only purchase recorded over the past year.

Strategic Education Inc operates in the education sector, providing a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs. The company's focus is on enabling economic mobility through education, catering to adult learners through online courses, campus-based classes, and hybrid learning programs.

The shares were bought at a price of $114.83 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $493,769. The purchase occurred when the stock's market cap was about $2.903 billion. The current price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.95, which is above the industry median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of STRA is estimated at $82.19 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells at Strategic Education Inc. The insider trend suggests a cautious stance from insiders, with more selling activity compared to buying.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s perspective on the stock's future, although it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

