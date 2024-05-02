On May 2, 2024, Gregg Adzema, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial), executed a sale of 71,097 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily involved in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality office properties in the United States. The company's focus is on top-tier urban office markets, which include Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, and Dallas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 71,097 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is the only insider sell recorded for the company in the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cousins Properties Inc were priced at $23.31, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 48.14, significantly above both the industry median of 17 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cousins Properties Inc is estimated at $27.31 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Cousins Properties Inc.

