Unveiling Perdoceo Education (PRDO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-depth Look at Perdoceo Education's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO, Financial) recently showcased a significant daily gain of 31.46% and a 3-month gain of 34.6%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.27, investors might wonder if the stock is significantly overvalued. This article delves into Perdoceo Education's valuation to uncover whether its current market price justifies its financial metrics and future growth prospects.

Company Overview

Perdoceo Education Corp is a prominent American for-profit education company, focusing on delivering quality postsecondary education primarily online, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. It operates through key segments including the American InterContinental University and Colorado Technical University. These institutions offer a range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in fields such as business, technology, and social services. The majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Colorado Technical University segment.

1786187170508337152.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance, and future business performance estimates. According to our analysis, Perdoceo Education's current stock price of $24.11, with a market cap of $1.60 billion, appears significantly overvalued compared to the GF Value of $12.63. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might experience poorer future returns.

1786187150329540608.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Perdoceo Education's financial robustness is underlined by a strong financial strength rating of 10 out of 10. The company boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 22.3, better than 81.75% of its peers in the education industry. This favorable ratio underscores the company's capability to manage its debt efficiently.

1786187188107636736.png

Profitability and Growth Perspectives

Perdoceo Education has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 27.88%, which is better than 86.26% of its industry counterparts. However, its 3-year average revenue growth rate lags behind 59.17% of 240 companies in the education sector. This mixed growth signal necessitates a cautious approach for potential investors.

ROIC vs. WACC

Another critical financial metric is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Perdoceo Education's ROIC of 35.74 significantly surpasses its WACC of 8.62, indicating efficient capital utilization relative to its costs.

1786187204658360320.png

Conclusion

While Perdoceo Education (PRDO, Financial) exhibits strong financial health and profitability, its valuation suggests it is significantly overvalued. Investors should weigh these factors carefully and monitor potential market adjustments. For a deeper exploration of Perdoceo Education's financials, visit its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.