Q2 2024 Lee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Josh Rinehults - Lee Enterprises Inc - Vice President, Finance



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. In addition to myself, speaking on this morning's call are Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



Earlier today, we issued a news release with preliminary results for our second fiscal quarter of 2024. It is available at lee.net as well as major financial websites. Please also refer to our earnings presentation found at investors.lee.net, which includes supplemental information.



As a reminder, this morning's discussion will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These