Q1 2024 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Sealed Air Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Sullivan. Please go ahead.



Brian Sullivan -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Emile Chammas, interim co-CEO and COO; and Dustin Semach, interim co-CEO and CFO.



Before we begin our call, I would like to note that we have provided a slide presentation to supplement the call. Please visit sealedair.com, where today's webcast and presentation can be downloaded from our Investor Relations page.



Statements made during this call stating management's outlook or estimates for future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on information that is now available to us. We encourage you to review the information in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in our earnings release and slide presentation, which applies to this