Q1 2024 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MGIC Investment Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the conference over to Dianna Higgins, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Dianna L. Higgins - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR



Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for your interest in MGIC. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results for the first quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer; and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer.



Our press release, which contains MGIC's first quarter financial results was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about our quarterly results that we'll refer to during the call today. It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.



In addition, we posted on our