Q1 2024 Franco-Nevada Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Franco-Nevada Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. This call is being recorded on May 2, 2024.



Candida Hayden, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations.



Candida Hayden -



Candida Hayden - Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Franco-Nevada's first quarter 2024 results. Accompanying this call is a presentation, which is available on our website at franco-nevada.com, where you will also find our full financial results. During our call this morning, Paul Brink, President and CEO, Frank Nevada, will provide introductory remarks followed by Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a brief review of our results. This will be followed by a Q&A period.