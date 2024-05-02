Q1 2024 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

John Kline - New Mountain Finance Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. On the line with me here today are Steve Klinsky, Chairman of NMFC and TYO. of New Mountain Capital, Laura Holston, COO of NMFC, and Kris Corbett, CFO and Treasurer of NMFC. Laura is a little under the weather today. So she will not be making prepared remarks but will be available for Q&A.



Now Steve is going to make some introductory remarks, but before he does, I'd like to ask Kris to make some important statements regarding today's call.



Kris Corbett - New Mountain Finance Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer



