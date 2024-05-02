Q1 2024 Modiv Industrial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Modiv Industrial Inc. first quarter 24 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Raney, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.



John Raney - Modiv Industrial Inc - COO & General Counsel



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for Modiv Industrial's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. We issued our earnings release before market opened this morning. And it's available on our website at modiv.com. I'm here today with Aaron Halfacre, Chief Executive Officer; and Ray Pacini, Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments will include forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as will, be, intend, believe, expect, anticipate, or