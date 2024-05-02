Q1 2024 Coeur Mining Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Coeur Mining first quarter of 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that this event is being recorded today.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mitch Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Mitchell Krebs - Coeur Mining Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining our call. Before we start, I want to point out our cautionary language on forward-looking statements in today's slide deck and refer you to our SEC filings on our website.



I'll kick off with some brief highlights on Slide 3. Before turning the call over to Mick, Tom and Eva. Overall, we had a solid first three months of the year. Both Palmarejo and Wharf had strong quarters compared to plan, which puts the company in a great position for a successful 2024.



Slide 4 does a nice job of showing where production stood after the first quarter compared to the quarter-by-quarter guidance profile we provided earlier this year.