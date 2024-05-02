May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good Morning. My name is Megan, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Granite Construction Incorporated, 2024 first quarter conference call.
This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Mike Barker.
Mike Barker - Granite Construction Incorporated - IR
Morning, Thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to be here today with President and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Larkin, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Curtis. Please note that today's earnings presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.
We begin today with a brief discussion regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Some of the discussion today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the
Q1 2024 Granite Construction Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...