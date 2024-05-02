May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Alex, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Murphy USA First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the call over to Christian Pikul, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Christian Pikul - Murphy USA Inc. - VP of IR & FP&A
Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me are Andrew Clyde, Chief Executive Officer; Mindy West, Chief Operating Officer; Galagher Jeff, our Chief Financial Officer; and Donnie Smith, Chief Accounting Officer.
After some opening comments from Andrew, Galagher is going to provide some additional color commentary, and then we will open up the call to Q&A. Please keep in mind that some of the comments made during this call, including the Q&A portion, will be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As such, no assurances can be given that these
Q1 2024 Murphy USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...