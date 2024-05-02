Q1 2024 Murphy USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Alex, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Murphy USA First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the call over to Christian Pikul, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Christian Pikul - Murphy USA Inc. - VP of IR & FP&A



Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me are Andrew Clyde, Chief Executive Officer; Mindy West, Chief Operating Officer; Galagher Jeff, our Chief Financial Officer; and Donnie Smith, Chief Accounting Officer.



After some opening comments from Andrew, Galagher is going to provide some additional color commentary, and then we will open up the call to Q&A. Please keep in mind that some of the comments made during this call, including the Q&A portion, will be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As such, no assurances can be given that these