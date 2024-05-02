Q1 2024 Moody's Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Moody's Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Shivani Kak, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shivani Kak - Moody's Corporation-Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Shivani Kak, Head of Investor Relations. This morning, Moody's released its results for the first quarter 2024 as well as our revised outlook for select metrics for full year 2024. The earnings press release and the presentation to accompany this teleconference are both available on our website at ir.moodys.com.



During this call, we will also be presenting non-GAAP or adjusted figures. Please refer to the tables at the end of our earnings press release filed this morning for a reconciliation between all adjusted measures referenced during this call in U.S. GAAP.



I call your attention to the safe harbor