May 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Radian Group Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, John Damian, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
John W. Damian - Radian Group Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, and welcome to Radian's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Our press release, which contains Radian's financial results for the quarter, was issued yesterday evening and is posted to the Investors section of our website at www.radian.com.
This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures that may be discussed during today's call, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity. A complete description of all of our non-GAAP measures may be found in
Q1 2024 Radian Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...