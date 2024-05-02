Q1 2024 Conocophillips Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Philip Gresh -



Thank you, Liz, and welcome, everyone, to our First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we have several members in the ConocoPhillips' leadership team, including Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO; Tim Leach, Adviser to the CEO; Bill Bullock, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Andy O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Commercial Sustainability and Technology; Nick Olds, Executive Vice President of Lower 48; and Kirk Johnson, Senior Vice President of Global Operations.



Ryan and Bill will kick it off with opening remarks, after which the team will be available for your questions. A few quick reminders. First, along with today's release, we published supplemental financial materials and a slide presentation, which you can find on the