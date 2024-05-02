Q1 2024 Southern Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Scott Gammill - The Southern Company - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you Rob. Good afternoon, and welcome to Southern Company's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Chris Womack, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Company; and Dan Tucker, Chief Financial Officer.



Let me remind you we'll be making forward-looking statements today in addition to providing historical information. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including those discussed in our