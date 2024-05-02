May 02, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Robert, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Southern Company First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.
(Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Scott Gammill, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.
Scott Gammill - The Southern Company - VP of IR & Treasurer
Thank you Rob. Good afternoon, and welcome to Southern Company's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Chris Womack, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Company; and Dan Tucker, Chief Financial Officer.
Let me remind you we'll be making forward-looking statements today in addition to providing historical information. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including those discussed in our
Q1 2024 Southern Co Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...