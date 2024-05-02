Q1 2024 Arrow Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Arrow Electronics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Raj Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Rajesh K. Agrawal - Arrow Electronics, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, operator and hello, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to introduce our new Vice President of Investor Relations, Brad Windbigler. Brad is our current Treasurer and joined Arrow on May of last year. We're excited to have Brad lead Arrow's Investor Relations. And with that, I'll turn it over to him to get us started today.



Brad Windbigler -



Thank you, Raj. It's a pleasure to be here. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Arrow Electronics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. In addition to Raj Agrawal, Arrow's Chief Financial Officer, joining me today on the call is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Kerins; our President of Global Components, Rick Marano; and our President of