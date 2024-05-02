Q1 2024 Hercules Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hercules Capital first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Hara, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael Hara - Hercules Capital Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Gerald. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Hercules' conference call for the first-quarter 2024. With us on the call today from Hercules are Scott Bluesteim, CEO and Chief Investment Officer; and Seth Meyer, CFO.



Hercules' financial results were released just after today's market close and can be accessed from Hercules' Investor Relations section at investor.htgc.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations webpage for at least 30 days following the conference call.



During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on our own assumptions and current expectations. These forward-looking statements