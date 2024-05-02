Q1 2024 MDU Resources Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. My name is [Bo] and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MDU Resources Group 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



The webcast can be accessed at www.mdu.com under the Investors heading. Select Events & Presentations and click Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jason Vollmer, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MDU Resources Group. Mr. Vollmer, please go ahead.



Jason L. Vollmer - MDU Resources Group, Inc. - VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Bo, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. You can find our earnings release and supplemental materials for this call on our website at www.mdu.com under the Investors tab.