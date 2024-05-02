Q1 2024 Great-West Lifeco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 07:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Great-West Lifeco First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paul Mahon, President and CEO of Great-West Lifeco. Please go ahead.



Paul Anthony Mahon - Great-West Lifeco Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Galen. Good afternoon, and welcome to Great-West Lifeco's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Joining me on today's call and to deliver parts of the formal presentation are Ed Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Empower; and Jon Nielsen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



As I look around the table here today, there are 3 faces that are missing from the last quarter: Garry MacNicholas retiring after 43 years; Jeff Macoun retiring after 40 years; and Arshil Jamal retiring after 25 years. I know they are listening in as keenly interested investors, and I want to thank them for their important