Q1 2024 Amgen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference facilitator today for Amgen's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Justin Claeys, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Claeys, you may now begin.



Justin G. Claeys - Amgen Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Julianne. Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Bob Bradway will lead the call and be followed by a broader review of our performance by Jay Bradner, Murdo Gordon, Vikram Karnani and Peter Griffith.



Through the course of our discussion today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures to describe our performance and have provided appropriate reconciliations within the materials that accompany this call. We will also make some forward-looking statements, which are qualified by our safe harbor statement. And please note that actual results can vary materially. Over to you, Bob.



Robert A. Bradway - Amgen Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Okay. Thank you