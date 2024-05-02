Q1 2024 Idacorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to IDACORP's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and our webcast is live. A replay will be available later today and for the next 12 months on the IDACORP website. (Operator Instructions).



I will now turn the call over to Amy Shaw, Vice President of Finance Compliance and Risk. Please go ahead.



Amy I. Shaw - IDACORP, Inc. - VP of Finance, Compliance & Risk



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call. This morning, we issued and posted to IDACORP's website our first quarter 2024 earnings release and the Form 10-Q. The slides you will reference during today's call are available at IDACORP's website.



As noted on Slide 2, our discussion today includes forward-looking statements including earnings guidance, spending, forecasts and regulatory plans that reflect our current views on what the future holds, but are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today and we caution against