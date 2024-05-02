Q3 2024 Viavi Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. My name is Jericho. Welcome to Viavi Solutions' third quarter FY24 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn the conference over to Ilan Daskal, Viavi Solutions' CFO. Please go ahead.



Ilan Daskal - Viavi Solutions Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, Jericho, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Viavi Solutions' third-quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. My name is Ilan Daskal, Viavi Solutions' CFO. And with me on today's call is Oleg Khaykin, our President and CEO.



Please note this call will include forward-looking statements about the company's financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and estimations. We encourage you to review our most recent annual report and SEC filings, particularly the risk factors described in those filings. The forward looking statements, including guidance that we provided during this call are valid only as of today. Viavi