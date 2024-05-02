Q1 2024 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to Expedia Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by our CEO, Peter Kern; our CFO, Julie Whalen; and our incoming CEO, Ariane Gorin.



As a reminder, our commentary today will include references to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. And unless otherwise stated, any reference to expenses exclude stock-based compensation. We will also be making forward-looking statements during the call, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These