Q1 2024 Codexis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Carrie Mckim - Codexis Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. With me today are Dr. Stephen Dilly, Corixa's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Norton, Chief Operating Officer, Sri Rielly, Chief Financial Officer, and Stefan Lippe, SVP of Research.



During this call, management will be making a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our guidance for 2024 revenue, product revenues and gross margin on product revenues, anticipated milestones including product launches, technical milestones and public announcements related thereto as well as our strategies and prospects for revenue growth and successful execution of current and future programs and partnerships to the extent that statements contained in this call are not descriptions of historical facts.



