Q1 2024 Gevo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Eric Frey - Gevo Inc - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Eric Frey, Vice President of Finance and Strategy. I'm also responsible for Investor Relations here at Gevo. Thanks for joining us to discuss Teva's first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2024.



I would like to start by introducing today's participants from the company. With us today are Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer; and Lynn Smull, Chief Financial Officer. We also have Dr. Chris Ryan, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Paul Bloom, Chief Carbon Officer and Chief Innovation Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan