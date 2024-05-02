Q1 2024 Puma Biotechnology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Goof afternoon. My name is Camilla, and I will be your conference call operator today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mariann Ohanesian, Senior Director of IR for Puma Biotechnology. You may begin your conference.



Mariann Ohanesian - Puma Biotechnology Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Camilla. Good afternoon, and welcome to Puma's conference call to discuss our financial results for the first-quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call today are Alan Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Puma Biotechnology; Maximo Nougues, Chief Financial Officer; and Jeff Ludwig, Chief Commercial Officer.



After market closed today, Puma issued a news release detailing first-quarter 2024 financial results. That news release the slides that Jeff will refer to and a webcast of this call are accessible via the homepage and investor sections of our website at pumabiotechnology.com. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on our