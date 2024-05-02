Q1 2024 iRhythm Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to The iRhythm Technologies Inc. Q1 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Terry and I will be the conference operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to Stephanie Zhadkevich, Director of Investor Relations. To begin, please go ahead.



Stephanie Zhadkevich - iRhythm Technologies - IR



Thank you all for participating in today's call. Earlier today, iRhythm released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed to be forward-looking statements.



These are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions and reflect management's intentions, beliefs and expectations about future events,