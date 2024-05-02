Q1 2024 Vir Biotechnology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to veer biotechnologies First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Sasha Damouni Ellis, Executive Vice President Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.



Sasha Damouni Ellis - Vir Biotechnology Inc - Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



You may begin. Sasha Damouni Ellis, thank you and good afternoon. With me today are Dr. Marianne Bakker, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Carey Blount, Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and interim Chief Medical Officer, and Sung Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking statements under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed