Q2 2024 Good Times Restaurants Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Good Times restaurant, Inc., fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. By now, everyone should have access to the company's earnings release, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's web. As a reminder, a part of today's discussion will include forward-looking statements statements within the meaning of federal security laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual results could differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time. The nature of other investment opportunities presented to the company. So disruption to our business from pandemic pandemics and other public health emergencies, the impact and duration of staffing constraints at our restaurants, the impact of supply chain constraints and inflation, the