May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, May 2, 2024.
I will now turn the call over to Lisa DeFrancesco, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy for Lexicon. Please go ahead, Lisa.
Lisa DeFrancesco - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - Head, Investor Relations and Strategy
Thank you, Jamie, and good afternoon and welcome to the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Lonnel Coats, Lexicon's Chief Executive Officer and Director; Jeff Wade, Lexicon's President and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Craig Granowitz, Lexicon's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Tom Garner, Lexicon's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.
Earlier this afternoon, Lexicon issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which is available on our website at
Q1 2024 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...