Q1 2024 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Lisa DeFrancesco - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - Head, Investor Relations and Strategy



Thank you, Jamie, and good afternoon and welcome to the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Lonnel Coats, Lexicon's Chief Executive Officer and Director; Jeff Wade, Lexicon's President and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Craig Granowitz, Lexicon's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Tom Garner, Lexicon's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.



Earlier this afternoon, Lexicon issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of 2024