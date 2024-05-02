Q1 2024 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. Welcome to our 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO; Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and COO; and Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and CTO.