Q1 2024 DMC Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the DMC Global first quarter earnings release and conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Geoff High Vice President of IR. Thank you. You may begin.



Geoff High DMC Global Inc.-IR



Hello and welcome to DMC's First Quarter Conference Call. Presenting today are DETMCCEO. Michael Kuchta and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Walter.



I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our estimates projections and assumptions as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Our business is subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those