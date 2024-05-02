Q2 2024 Apple Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Suhasini Chandramouli - Apple Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Apple Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Suhasini Chandramouli, Director of Investor Relations. Today's call is being recorded. Speaking first today is Apple's CEO, Tim Cook; and he'll be followed by CFO Luca Maestri. After that, we'll open the call to questions from analysts.



Please note that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and expense, taxes, capital allocation, and future business outlook including the potential impact of macroeconomic conditions on the company's business and results of operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or trends to differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Apple's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, along with the associated