May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dolby Laboratories conference call discussing fiscal second quarter results. (Operator Instructions). Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this call is being recorded Thursday, May 2, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Peter Goldmacher, Vice President of Investor Relations. Peter? Please go ahead.
Peter Goldmacher -
Good afternoon. Welcome to Dolby Laboratories Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Dolby Laboratories CEO, Kevin Yeaman; and Dolby Laboratories CFO, Robert Park.
As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including our fiscal 2024 3rd quarter and full year outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made today, including, among other things, the impact of macroeconomic
Q2 2024 Dolby Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...