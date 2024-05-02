Q1 2024 Live Nation Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Live Nation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Yong. Thank you, Ms. Yong. You may begin your conference.



Amy Yong - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Nation first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today is our President and CEO, Michael Rapino, and our President and CFO, Joe Berchtold.



We would like to remind you that this afternoon's call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including statements related to the company's anticipated financial performance, business prospects, regulatory and legal matters, new developments and similar matters.



Please refer to Live Nation's SEC filings, including the risk factors and cautionary statements included in the company's most recent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q