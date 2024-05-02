May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Christie Masoner - GoDaddy Inc. - Senior Manager of IR
Welcome to GoDaddy's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Thank you for joining us. I'm Christie Masoner, Vice President of Investor Relations -- and with me today are Aman Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark McCaffrey, Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. (Operator Instructions)
On today's call, we'll be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics. A discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents may be found in the presentation posted on our Investor Relations site at investors.godaddy.net or in today's earnings release on our Form 8-K furnished with the SEC.
Growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted. The matters we will be discussing today include forward-looking statements such as those related to future financial results and our strategies or objectives with respect to future operations. These
Q1 2024 GoDaddy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...