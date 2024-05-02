Q1 2024 GoDaddy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Christie Masoner - GoDaddy Inc. - Senior Manager of IR



Welcome to GoDaddy's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Thank you for joining us. I'm Christie Masoner, Vice President of Investor Relations -- and with me today are Aman Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark McCaffrey, Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. (Operator Instructions)



On today's call, we'll be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics. A discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents may be found in the presentation posted on our Investor Relations site at investors.godaddy.net or in today's earnings release on our Form 8-K furnished with the SEC.



Growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted. The matters we will be discussing today include forward-looking statements such as those related to future financial results and our strategies or objectives with respect to future operations. These