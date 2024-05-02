Q1 2024 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Floor & Decor's fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call today are Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Lang, President; and Bryan Langley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events,